Kelowna father and son golf duo to ‘walk and carry’ 100 holes for ALS

Black Mountain Golf Club is one of 30 participating in the 16th annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS

Kelowna’s Black Mountain Golf Club will help raise money for the ALS Society of BC later this month.

It’s one of 30 B.C. golf courses participating in the 16th annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.

On June 21, golfers Deryl Priebe, aged 69, and his son Lance Priebe will try to ‘walk and carry’ 100 holes, meaning they’ll trek the more than 50 kilometres of the course on foot.

Black Mountain Golf Club’s courses have big hills the duo will have to climb to get from one hole to the next, all for a good cause.

Throughout the years, the event has raised over $2.1 million for the ALS Society of BC patient services.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.

You can help support your local golf professionals to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC by donating here.

