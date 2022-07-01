Kelowna Father’s Day car show fixture set to retire

‘It has been an honour to serve this great community over the years’

The driving force behind the annual Father’s Day car show in Kelowna is steering into retirement.

“It has been an honour to serve this great community over the years and I am thankful for the support they have given me,” said Methal Abougoush, franchise owner of Boyd Autobody and Glass for several shops in the Okanagan.

Abougoush has served the community for the past 20 years, including his dedication to the annual Boyd Autobody Charity Car Show at City Park. He also actively organized and contributed to numerous other projects throughout the Okanagan.

Lift Auto Group, a member of CSN Collision Centre, is taking over the operation of the Boyd Autobody shops from Abougoush.

“For decades, Abougoush Collision has been a hallmark of collision repair in the Okanagan, a result of the hard work and dedication of its former owner, Methal Abougoush, and his team,” said Mark Reineking, president of Lift Auto Group.

Abougoush’s existing staff will be staying on to run the shops as they have done over the past 20-plus years.

“I am happy to have found a company like Lift Auto Group that I can transfer my team too and that is aligned with my business principles and practices,” added Aboughoush.

