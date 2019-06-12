Kelowna film festival set to highlight stories in celebration of Pride

LGBT2Q+ stories will be showcased at the two-night event

Kelowna’s inaugural Out and Proud Film Festival kicks off this summer.

On June 19, the festival showcases films by and about the LGBT2Q+ community and celebrates Pride month throughout the Okanagan.

Presented by the Rotary Centre for the Arts as part of the city’s Pride month celebrations, the event will take place at the Mary Irwin theatre.

Three of the four films were created by or in collaboration with Canadian filmmakers, including Shannon Lester, an interdisciplinary artist based in Kelowna. Lester is part of the drag duo Kiss Kiss Bang Bang whose indie film Yūrei Ga Tōru will close the festival.

“As the LGBT2Q+ community, with the help of its allies, has worked to create a more equal society for all, it is important to reflect on why events like Pride are still needed,” Mark Paterson, Kelowna Out & Proud Film Festival coordinator.

“One of the goals of this film festival is to do just that. To tell the stories of LGBT2Q+ individuals who persevered with courage and overcame or continue to confront the injustice they face. We welcome everyone to come out, be proud and tell their story.”

More information, including the event schedule and tickets, is available here.

