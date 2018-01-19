Kelowna finalists announced for small business awards

Kelowna businesses have been selected as finalists for the 15th annual Small Business BC Awards.

Out of the nearly 600 small businesses from across B.C. who were nominated for the awards, there are now only five businesses in each award category moving forward in the judging process, and one step closer to being named a top B.C. small business, according to Small Business BC.

Twirling Umbrellas is up for the Best Marketer award and Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. for Best International Trade.

“We are thrilled with the engagement that B.C.’s small business community has had with this year’s awards and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all,” said Small Business BC CEO George Hunter. “We are very much looking forward to celebrating the outstanding achievements of local entrepreneurs at the Small Business BC Awards Gala.”

For the last step in the awards’ judging process, the finalists will pitch their business, and its success, to a panel of business experts. The winners will be announced at the Small Business BC Awards Gala and will receive the Premier’s Prize for $1,500, a one-year all-access pass to Small Business BC education and experts, and the honour of being named one of B.C.’s top businesses.

“British Columbia has a vibrant small business community and the Small Business BC Awards are testament to the entrepreneurship happening throughout the province,” said Bruce Ralston, minister of jobs, trade and technology. “We are proud to support creative leadership in the small business sector and this year’s nominees demonstrate that B.C. continues to be a place of remarkable innovation, where people benefit from good jobs and a strong, sustainable economy.”

The Gala is promising to be the business networking event of the year and will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre Feb. 23. For more information and ticket sales, visit https://sbbcawards.ca/buy-tickets/.