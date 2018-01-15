Kelowna fire crews battle barn blaze

Two fire departments are on the scene of a morning fire near Rittich Road in Kelowna

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in the Ellison area of Kelowna, on Rittich Road. - Image: Alistair Waters

A barn has been destroyed in the Ellison area of Kelowna after an early morning fire.

The Ellison Fire Department has the fire under control on Rittich Road, but remain on the scene putting out hot spots and investigating the cause of the fire.

Lieutenant Jim Stewart of the Ellison department said the blaze began around 3 a.m. this morning when they were called to the scene, off of Old Vernon Road.

He said the structure under fire was a barn that was being renovated and said there were no injuries in the blaze and no other structures nearby affected.

Stewart said it was a tough fire to fight for his 14 members that were on scene due to the amount of wood used to build the barn.

There is no cause for the fire as of yet, according to Stewart.

The Capital News will update with more information as it becomes available.

