Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in the Ellison area of Kelowna, on Rittich Road. - Image: Alistair Waters

Kelowna fire crews battle barn blaze

Two fire departments are on the scene of a morning fire near Rittich Road in Kelowna

A barn has been destroyed in the Ellison area of Kelowna after an early morning fire.

The Ellison Fire Department has the fire under control on Rittich Road, but remain on the scene putting out hot spots and investigating the cause of the fire.

Lieutenant Jim Stewart of the Ellison department said the blaze began around 3 a.m. this morning when they were called to the scene, off of Old Vernon Road.

He said the structure under fire was a barn that was being renovated and said there were no injuries in the blaze and no other structures nearby affected.

Stewart said it was a tough fire to fight for his 14 members that were on scene due to the amount of wood used to build the barn.

There is no cause for the fire as of yet, according to Stewart.

The Capital News will update with more information as it becomes available.

If you see news and would like to send us picture or video, email to newsroom@kelownacapnews.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scouts Canada youths take flight over Kelowna
Next story
Poop patrol option offered

Just Posted

One injured in Lake Country bus crash

A Central Okanagan School District bus was in an accident Monday morning

Kelowna fire crews battle barn blaze

Two fire departments are on the scene of a morning fire near Rittich Road in Kelowna

Scouts Canada youths take flight over Kelowna

Jonah Cooke and Chloe Baker win Scout Popcorn contest to earn ride with Valhalla Helicopters

Kelowna, Lake Country services tackle Blue Monday

Considered the most depressing day of the year, the YMCA says there are services to help

UPDATE: Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq reopens

It is a messy morning on area highways as a dense fog warning is in effect and an accident shuts the Coquihalla southbound

Your Jan. 15 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Okanagan Rockets sweep Chiefs, unbeaten in 7

Kelowna-based midget team outscores North East Chiefs 16-5 in BCMML Showcase action

Falkland break and enter turns violent

Man shot in leg after catching unknown people in Falkland residence

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Letter: Will someone take council off the ether

Kelowna letter-writer says city council should have known what it was getting with Central Green

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Most Read