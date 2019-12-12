File photo

Kelowna fire crews extinguish early morning fire on Black Mountain

The fire was reported at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning

An early morning fire started in an empty home on Black Mountain Thursday morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to calls of a blaze in the 1600 block of Traut Road at around 6:30 a.m. Smoke and flames were reportedly coming from the single family resident when firefighters arrived, but crews quickly extinguished the fire which was in the basement area.

“The house was vacant at the time,” platoon captain John Kelly said in a post-incident release.

“The fire will be investigated by the Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP investigators.”

KFD responded to the fire with four engines, a rescue unit and 18 personnel.

