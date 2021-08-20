Kelowna firefighters and Mill Creek Village staff members examine a recliner that caught on fire inside of one of the building’s units on Aug. 20. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna fire crews extinguish recliner fire at retirement residence

An electrical malfunctioning caused the 50-year-old recliner to spark

A 50-year-old recliner caught on fire at the Mill Creek Village retirement residence Friday afternoon (Aug. 20), but was quickly extinguished by Kelowna firefighters.

At around 12:00 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department received reports of smoking coming from one of the units.

According to one of the firefighters on scene, an electrical malfunctioning caused the recliner to spark. Crews were able to contain the fire to the unit and no major injuries were reported.

