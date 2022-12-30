(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna fire crews knock down fire at Bernard Ave. business

Damage contained to a small area, with minor structural damage

The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) quickly knocked down a fire in a downtown business Thursday (Dec. 29) night.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Bernard Avenue, between Water and Pandosy streets, around 10:30 p.m.

Shortly after, a neighboring business reported an audible alarm and a light haze of smoke in its building.

Fire damage was contained to a small area, and there was minor structural damage to an interior wall and some smoke damage to the interior of the building.

Early indications show the cause of the fire is electrical, and KFD inspectors are investigating today to determine the cause.

