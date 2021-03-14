Kelowna fire crews knock down fire at Harvey Ave. business

Crews responded to the Saturday evening fire just before 10 p.m.

Kelowna fire crews quickly knocked down a blaze at a business along Harvey Avenue on Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the back of a unit at 1950 Harvey Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, activating a sprinkler as they arrived.

The sprinklers were able to contain the fire to the rear office area but did cause some water damage.

Three fire engines, a rescue unit and a command vehicle, as well as the RCMP, responded to the fire.

The Kelowna Fire Department has deemed the fire “accidental in nature,” but did not provide any further details as to what sparked the blaze.

