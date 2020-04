The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on April 14

Kelowna fire crews respond to a grass fire behind Shaw on Enterprise Way. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna fire crews responded to a small grass fire along the west side of the Okanagan Rail Trail this morning.

Around 9:10 a.m. the fire could be seen brewing behind the Shaw building on Enterprise Way.

Enterprise Park was briefly closed to the public as fire crews responded to the area.

The fire has since been knocked down.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for comment.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Glenmore Road in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Follow me on Twitter