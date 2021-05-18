Crews are looking for a missing kayaker in Mission Creek. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News staff)

UPDATE: Kelowna fire crews retrieve kayak, continue search for kayaker in Mission Creek

The bridge connecting KLO Road to Spiers Road is blocked off as crews work

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

Fire crews were able to retrieve the kayak under the bridge but found no one in it.

They are now moving up the creek towards the Mission Creek Golf Club to continue their search there.

UPDATE: 11:37 a.m.

Crews are trying to retrieve the kayak pushed up against the bottom of the bridge, but there is no word yet if the kayaker is in it or has been found.

Currently, traffic is blocked going into Spiers Road.

Original story: 11:30 a.m.

The bridge connecting KLO Road to the intersection of Spiers Road has been blocked off.

Kelowna Fire Department crews are in the area searching after they received a report of a missing kayaker. Initial callouts for crews reported an overturned kayaker in Mission Creek.

Crews have said they found a kayak pushed up against the bottom of the bridge, and they are now trying to tip it to find out if someone is in it.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Missing Okanagan Lake diver presumed drowned, recovery efforts continue

