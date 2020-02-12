Kelowna fire crews on scene of smoke coming from storage unit

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

Fire crews are responding to a blaze at 1974 Moss Court, in Kelowna.

Fire crews responding to Moss Court for smoke pouring from a building. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/PHTojMZ8Ex — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) February 12, 2020

Smoke can be seen pouring out of a building and onto the street. People from a neighboring business said there are a few different establishments inside the structure.

Reports indicate the fire started inside a storage unit on the bottom floor of the structure. A charging system for scooters may have caused an electrical fire.

Chad Kyllo works for a contracting business on the top floor of the building. He said someone stores electric scooters in one of the bottom units and he believed they are powered at night, which may be related to the cause of the fire.

Kelowna Fire Department has yet to comment.

