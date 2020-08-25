Kelowna fire crews rescue injured cyclist on KVR Trail

The cyclist fell while on a ride this morning

A Kelowna Fire Department vehicle at a rescue in May 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna fire crews rescued a cyclist who was injured while riding along the Kettle Valley Rail Trail this morning.

About 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, the fire department responded with two personnel and a UTV to assist the fallen cyclist.

“We assisted B.C. Ambulance with patient care and transported the patient using the UTV to the ambulance at June Springs Road,” said platoon captain Dennis Miller.

The cyclist was discovered on trestle 6, and an off-duty paramedic was able to stay with the victim until emergency crews arrived.

The severity of the cyclist’s injuries is currently unknown.

