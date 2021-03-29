Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna fire crews respond to early morning balcony fire

The fire has been deemed accidental

A working smoke alarm helped mitigate a balcony fire in Kelowna.

At approximately 4 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department said they received a report of a balcony fire from an alarm in the 900-block of Academy Way.

Platoon captain John Kelly said the first officer to arrive reported an activated sprinkler on the first-floor balcony, which helped contain the fire to the balcony. The fire did not extend anywhere else in the structure, with fire damage being contained to the balcony and the furniture there.

Kelly said the fire has been deemed accidental in nature.

“We would like to remind everyone to fully extinguish smoking material in an appropriate container,” Kelly said in a statement.

The department is also reminding residents to make sure their smoke alarms are working, as they help save lives.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
