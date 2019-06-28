Update: Kelowna fire crews knock down kitchen fire off Burtch Road

KFD responded to the fire just before 12 p.m. Friday

UPDATE: 12:14 p.m.

A reported fire has left a Kelowna home inhabitable for the next few days.

The fire started in the kitchen when a cooking accident occured and caused the fire and heavily damaged the kitchen and attic of the house.

One woman was reported to have been inside the house at the time of the fire but no serious injuries have been reported.

Several fire trucks at Nelson Place for a kitchen fire. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/J6pdZ1Yg0P — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) June 28, 2019

Kelowna Fire Department is responding to reports of a kitchen fire at a residence off Burtch Road.

Fire crews are investigating the fire at a single story home at Nelson Place.

No injuries have been reported.

