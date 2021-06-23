Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna Fire Department contains balcony fire at apartment complex

The fire has been deemed non-suspicious

The Kelowna Fire Department was able to contain a balcony fire at an apartment complex on Enterprise Way Tuesday evening (June 22).

At approximately 9:15 p.m., the fire department received a number of 911 calls for a fire at 1912 Enterprise Way. The first arriving officer reported dark smoke coming from the building’s third floor.

Fire crews were able to gain access to the third-floor balcony by way of the building’s west end, where they contained the fire to the balcony and the building’s exterior wall. The only extensive damage reported was to the balcony’s floor.

There were no injuries and occupants of the building were able to evacuate safely. The fire has been deemed non-suspicious.

READ MORE: 2 Okanagan wildfires now under control

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
VIDEO: Risk-assessment tool for fully vaccinated people coming soon, Tam promises
Next story
Toddler falls from second-storey window, sparking safety reminder from Burnaby RCMP

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna Fire Department contains balcony fire at apartment complex

Central Okanagan Public Schools is assisting with the distribution of a donation of $500 to every Grade 12 graduating student in the school district. (File photo)
Central Okanagan trustee candidates address school issues

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The longest wedding veil spanned 63.5 football fields

BC Wildfire map
2 Okanagan wildfires now under control