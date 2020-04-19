Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)

Kelowna Fire Department donates $2800 to Kelowna Food Bank

All of the funds came out of the pockets of Kelowna firefighters

The Kelowna Fire Department is continuing to support the community during difficult times amid COVID-19, but this time its services don’t come with flashing lights.

On April 17, members of the Kelowna Fire Department came together to raise $2800 for the Kelowna Food Bank.

“We hope it inspires those who are feeling fortunate during these tough times to reach out to help someone in need,” reads a statement from Kelowna Fire Department on Instagram.

“Getting groceries for a neighbour, reaching out to the elderly or essential workers. Even the smallest of gestures go a long way. We are all in this together.”

