Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes basement fire

The Kelowna Fire Department extinguished a fire at a Belaire Avenue residence Friday evening (July 2).

At around 9:30 p.m., the fire department received reports of smoke coming from the residence, located near the Capri Centre shopping mall.

According to John Kelly, the fire department’s platoon captain, the first arriving officer reported smoke coming from the rear of the structure and all soffit areas of a large duplex.

“One side of the duplex was unoccupied and all basement windows were boarded up on the entire duplex,” said Kelly.

Firefighters discovered that a fire in the basement of the residence extended up the interior wall to the main floor. A hose line was advanced to the basement and the fire was extinguished, containing the flames and smoke damage to the residence’s interior.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known at this time. Kelowna RCMP will be investigating.

In total, 19 personnel and four engines from the Kelowna Fire Department responded.

