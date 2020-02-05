Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park in south Kelowna. (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Kelowna Fire Department helps rescue injured hiker at Myra Park

Emergency services responded to the report of a fall at around 11 a.m. Wednesday

An injured hiker was carried out of Myra Provincial Park on Wednesday.

The hiker had reportedly slipped on ice and injured her back when emergency services were called at around 11 a.m.

BC Ambulance Service enlisted the help of the Kelowna Fire Department to rescue the hiker, who was able to be stretchered out without further incidents.

Platoon Captain John Kelly said it was an almost 15 minute trek to get to the hiker, which was made more difficult in the slippery conditions.

“Our guys could attest to how slippery it was,” said Kelly.

“We met with ambulance and used a basket stretcher after she injured her back.”

Kelly said that they notified Search and Rescue, but they were not needed and did not know the current condition of the hiker.

READ MORE: Big White on pace to break snow-fall record

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Three vehicles involved in fatal collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm
Next story
PHOTOS: Driver performs risky maneuver to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Department helps rescue injured hiker at Myra Park

Emergency services responded to the report of a fall at around 11 a.m. Wednesday

We’re #9: Kelowna tops Amazon Canada’s romance list

Rankings based on cities with highest rate of romance-based purchases

Big White on pace to break snow-fall record

Resort has received 590 cm of snow so far this season, only 15 cm shy of 2015 all-time record

Kelowna plows through $600K of snow removal budget

Public works manager says the city is in a good position as far as the budget goes

Kelowna golf course ready for return of GolfBC Championships

Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club hosts The Mackenzie Tour this June

Kelowna students explore global education barriers

Global Schoolhouse has been teaching students for 14 years

Vernon instructors Restore TV stars’ dance moves

Rust Valley Restorers compete in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars on air

Belongings of alleged murder victim were found near Sicamous

David Miller accused of killing Debra Novacluse in Kamloops in August 2016

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky maneuver to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Man charged in relation to Osoyoos pub assault

In December a man was allegedly assaulted outside an Osoyoos pub. Staff rushed to his aid.

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen budget nearly $58 million

Proposed budget for 2020 shows 11.2 per cent increase over previous year

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Most Read