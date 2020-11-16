Kelowna Fire Department open house goes online

The annual open house will be virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic

The annual Kelowna Fire Department will be virtual this year to keep the community safe.

The City of Kelowna said firefighters opted to film a tour of the Kelowna Station No. 1 to share with the community instead of closing their doors completely.

“We see how much fun the event is for kids and their families every year. But safety is paramount, so instead we filmed our team walking through a tour of Kelowna Station No. 1 showing off some of our vehicles and equipment used in fire and emergency situations, said fire prevention officer Paul Johnson.

The video gives the community an inside look at vehicles such as Fire Engine 1, ATV 1 and what the department calls the Gator, Kelowna Rescue 1, as well as complete explanations about when each vehicle is used and what different tools each of them have for fighting different kinds of fire and assisting in emergencies.

“While we don’t have pancakes and coffee this year, we’re inviting anyone who is interested to visit the city’s website from the comfort and safety of their own home and spend a little time with members of our team to learn more about what we do.”

“We are hopeful to be able to host the open house in 2021,” Johnson said.

City of Kelowna