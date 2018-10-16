Kelowna fire snuffed out quickly

  • Oct. 16, 2018 9:00 a.m.
  • News

Fire crews quickly snuffed out a non-suspicious fire on Oakaview Road Monday night.

The Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received a 911 call At 8:18 p.m., reporting a residential house on fire in the 400 block of Oakaview Road.

READ ALSO: SUMMER WILDFIRES AT OKANAGAN MOUNTAIN PARK

“Kelowna Fire department responded to the scene and discovered a fire in a single-family residence,” said platoon captain Dennis Miller, in a press release. “Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire. The occupants were at home at the time of the fire and they had vacated the residence without any issues.”

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, rescue unit and a command unit along with BCAS and RCMP to the incident.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious and will be investigated.

Most Read