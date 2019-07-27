Kelowna Capital News file photo

Kelowna firefighters battle smoke and flames in detached garage

No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is not suspicious

Black smoke and flames were coming from a detached garage in the 300 block of Mills Road just before 8 a.m. in Kelowna on Saturday.

Dennis Miller, platoon captain, said crews performed an interior attacked to contain the fire to the detached garage. He said no one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is not suspicious, but is under investigation.

READ MORE: Largest and closest fires to Kelowna in 2019 were man-made

Kelowna fire dispatched three engines, a command unit, a rescue truck and 14 fire personnel to fight the fire.

