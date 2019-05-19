Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in hedges outside a house on Renfrew Road. (Laryn Gilmour/ Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna firefighters douse blaze in hedges

The cause of the fire on Renfrew Road is under investigation.

  • May. 19, 2019 4:11 p.m.
  • News

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a small fire in the hedges outside a house on Kelowna’s Renfrew Road. The fire was out by 3:45 p.m. on May 19.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the RCMP have been called to investigate.

