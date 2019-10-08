Kelowna firefighters give back to young boy who had bike stolen

The Kelowna Fire department from C shift, station 3 visited the boy

It could have been a story with an unfortunate end, however Kelowna firefighters had a different idea.

Last week, members from station three heard a young boy named Griffin had his favourite bike stolen.

Instead of doing nothing, members from shift C jumped into action and decided to buy Giffin a new lock, making him a very happy kid.

“We are proud to help in our community,” stated the firefighters in a post on Instagram.

“We wish him and his family all the best.”

