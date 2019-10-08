Kelowna firefighters give back to young boy who had bike stolen

The Kelowna Fire department from C shift, station 3 visited the boy

It could have been a story with an unfortunate end, however Kelowna firefighters had a different idea.

Last week, members from station three heard a young boy named Griffin had his favourite bike stolen.

Instead of doing nothing, members from shift C jumped into action and decided to buy Giffin a new lock, making him a very happy kid.

“We are proud to help in our community,” stated the firefighters in a post on Instagram.

“We wish him and his family all the best.”

READ MORE: Climate protesters stage a protest near William Bennett Bridge

READ MORE: PPC signs vandalized again in Kelowna

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wine experts featured at Okanagan College Penticton
Next story
Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Just Posted

Portions of West Kelowna under water quality advisory – again

All users of the Lakeview Water System are impacted

Interior BC highways covered in snow

Special weather statement remains in effect for high mountain passes

Kelowna firefighters give back to young boy who had bike stolen

The Kelowna Fire department from C shift, station 3 visited the boy

LIVE: Lake Country Chamber of Commerce hosts all-candidates forum

The forum will be held at Creekside Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

Climate protesters stage protest near William Bennett Bridge

The protesters were from Extinction Rebellion, the same group that shut down bridges across Canada

Election 2019: Dan Albas — Conservative Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Dan Albas is running for the Conservative Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Kootnekoff: The power of just one person during an Okanagan driving dispute

Kelowna lawyer details how one person helped another during an insurance debacle

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Why is ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ is celebrated?

Artemex is hosting a celebration on Saturday, November 2

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Morning Start: Where does Canada’s education rank globally?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Most Read