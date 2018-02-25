Kelowna firefighters at an event where they donated equipment to kids. - Image: Contributed

Kelowna firefighters purchase therapy equipment for kids

The Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society members have emotional day

Kelowna firefighters have come to the aid of children with mobility problems in the Central Okanagan.

Emotions were high as members of the Kelowna Fire Department made a significant donation to help a special group of children at the Starbright Child Development Centre.

Recognizing the need the firefighters provided the funds to purchase specialized therapeutic equipment for the physiotherapy department. The three mobility devices, each called an UPSEE, allow children who experience movement challenges to stand and move with the help of an adult.

For a little child who has never been able to stand upright or to take a walk with their mom or dad, the UPSEE makes it happen.

Firefighter Jason Picklyk is also the co-chair of the All Kids Matter campaign for Starbright.

“We are just so happy that we could help,” he said. “It is so humbling for our members to come here and see this piece of therapy equipment that was purchased with the Kelowna Professional Charitable Society’s donation to Starbright, and to see and feel the gratitude of those who will be able to use this equipment to help children with mobility challenges. That is what makes our fundraising efforts so rewarding.”

The three specialized devices cost approximately $2,500 and were brought in from Ireland. This week the firefighters got to see the equipment. Three of the Starbright physiotherapists were present to thank them and provided a demonstration of how the devices work.

It was all too much for an excited little preschooler gave one of the local heroes a big hug.

 

Kelowna firefighters at an event where they donated equipment to kids. - Image: Contributed

