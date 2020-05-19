First responders save the lives of seven baby ducks on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Contributed)

Kelowna first responders rescue baby ducks from storm drain

Kelowna Fire Engine 1, Kelowna RCMP and City of Kelowna utility crews assisted with the rescue

Kelowna’s first responders came to the rescue on Monday, safely extracting two baby ducks that were trapped in a sewer.

On Monday, seven little ducks fell down a 15-foot storm drain. An animal rescuer by the name of Sydney informed first responders and quickly got the ducks to safety.

“What an amazing rescue,” said Sydney in an Instagram post.

“The biggest thank you to the Kelowna Fire Department Engine Crew 1 who responded to the call and jumped to action to save these little ducklings that fell down a 15 ft storm drain.”

“These are heartwarming calls we really enjoy doing,” said the Kelowna Fire Department on Instagram.

Kelowna Fire Engine 1, Kelowna RCMP, City of Kelowna Utility crews and wildlife rescuer Sydney all helped with the rescue.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

