Kelowna flood protection measures underway

B.C. Wildfire Service will be in Kelowna next week to lend a hand

B.C. Wildfire Service personnel will be on the ground next week to help the City of Kelowna with proactive flood protection measures, says a city news release.

City crews and contractors have been monitoring spring runoff conditions for months, increasing capacity in creeks and mapping out locations along creeks where high water has previously caused flooding in urban areas.

“We can’t say whether conditions this spring will lead to flooding from the spring runoff, but we want to be proactive and make sure we have protection along creeks where we’ve had experience with high water in the past,” said infrastructure divisional director Alan Newcombe.

Related: Lake Country preparing for floods

The peak flow of spring runoff, or freshet, is estimated to be three to five weeks away, depending on factors such as snowpack levels, temperatures and precipitation forecasts, the release said. Preparation work has focused on creeks that run through the city, and Emergency Management B.C. has approved deployment of two 20-member wildfire personnel to help place bladder dams, baskets and sandbags in strategic locations.

When reliable information is available about freshet conditions, residents in areas that have been identified as being at an increased risk of creek flooding will be notified about protection options, the release said.

In addition, council will be asked Monday to consider a staff recommendation to apply to the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for a $750,000 grant to upgrade the Spencer Road crossing over Mill Creek.

Another area of focus is at Roberts Lake, which cannot handle any more groundwater and rain draining into the lake from the area. An EMBC-approved plan will see pumps installed at the south end of the lake, moving water alongside Curtis Road and into Brandt’s Creek. The pumps are expected to be there for six to 10 weeks, the release said.

Dredging in Bellevue Creek is complete while dredging in Mill Creek continues, increasing the capacity to keep water in those channels. Vegetation and tree thinning along the creeks also continues for this reason and to improve access and terrain for crews placing protective barriers along sections of the creeks.

Meanwhile, staff and contractors are working through a list of 52 locations in Kelowna that require repairs after last spring’s snowpack melt and ensuing flood, at a cost of approximately $10.7 million. About $3 million in works completed or underway, the release said.

More information about flood preparation for this year, flood recovery projects from last year and information about groundwater is available at kelowna.ca/floodinfo and cordemergency.ca.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Explosions rock Syrian capital as Trump announces strikes

Just Posted

VIDEO: Crash stalls Friday commute

A two vehicle collision stalls traffic on Highway 97 and Highway 33

Kelowna flood protection measures underway

B.C. Wildfire Service will be in Kelowna next week to lend a hand

Kelowna gets new farm fresh culinary market

The market will open this summer off of Harvey Avenue

What is that giant bark ball in Lake Country?

Creator David Jacob Harder explains his Ponderosa Sphere installation

Kelowna man charged with killing wife and children in court

Jacob Forman returns to court May 28.

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in your community

Explosions rock Syrian capital as Trump announces strikes

Explosions lit up the skies with anti-aircraft fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria

Canadian minister says Syrian government to blame for chemical-weapons attack

Syrian government to blame for chemical-weapons attack, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says

The Latest: U.S. and allies attacking Syria

The United States, France and Britain together launched military strikes in Syria Friday night

The never-ending winter story in Edmonton

Edmonton reportedly broke a record for the most consecutive days with temperatures at or below 0 C

Multiple breakins inspires B.C. business owner to offer jobs

A Vernon restaurant owner says he is willing to offer thieves work

B.C. man to get adult sentence for sex assault as teen while under 24/7 supervision

The man had broken into his neighbour’s home and attacked her mother while she slept

Letter: Turning off insensitive T.V. news

Are those news items not bad enough?

Judge denies proposed class action lawsuit against BC Liberals

The suit claimed the former government unjustly enriched itself by spending taxes on partisan ads

Most Read