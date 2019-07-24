Burnett’s Florists pose with their batches of flowers that are earmarked for donation. (submitted)

Kelowna florist donates flowers for smile week

Natalie Tocker said there is a wonderful group of volunteers participating

A Kelowna florist has donated hundreds of smiling mugs, filled with flowers to non-profit organizations across the city.

Burnetts Florist has doled out 370 mugs in celebration of Teleflora’s Make Someone Smile Week, from July 21 to 27.

“The whole thing is bringing the community together and giving people something that doesn’t always get anything,” said Natalie Tocker, owner of Burnetts Florist.

Tocker asked the community what charities Burnetts should focus on delivering the flowers to and the answer was Starbright Children Development, Mama to Mama, Lake Country CONNECT, Bayshore Home Health, Village at Smith Creek, BC Cancer—Kelowna and Fernbrae Manor.

READ MORE: The owners of Winfield Bakery in Lake Country are as sweet as their donuts

Tocker alongside two of her visiting grandchildren and many community volunteers, put together bouquets in yellow mugs, that retail from $40 to $55.

“It’s kind of the whole thing of giving back,” Tocker said. “The community gives to us all the time.”

Last year was the first year Burnetts participated in the event. They donated 200 mugs. Tocker said they are looking forward to 2020s Make Someone Smile Week.

“We will push it as far as our resources allow,” she said with a laugh.

READ MORE: Kelowna florist aims to make someone smile with mugs full of flowers

