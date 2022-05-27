Kelowna foundation partners with United Way to help Ukrainians

“The natural outcome of vision is passion, and when you have passion you naturally have drive.”

The Bravery Foundation has partnered with a major charitable group to further help Ukrainians settle in Kelowna.

“I’ve teamed with the United Way and their iVolunteer program,” said Bravery Foundation founder Bonnie Penner. “It gives me access to many of their resources.”

It means she can help displaced Ukrainian families find housing, furniture, clothing, personal and other items. Penner has also connected with English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers, working with Kelowna Stands With Ukraine to offer language classes.

The first meet-and-greet will be this Saturday (May 28) at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church at 1309 Bernard Avenue.

“Their level of English has to be from zero to intermediate,” added Penner. “If they have a high-level, other classes will be offered at a later date.”

She is also working with groups through KCR Community Resources as well as with Mamas For Mamas.

“I’ve coordinated a program with Mamas For Mamas where they put together welcome baskets for families, that I pick up and deliver to KCR,” said Penner. Their main initiative right now is to get all displaced Ukrainians registered through KCR.”

The Bravery Foundation has partnered with Mamas For Mamas to provide welcome baskets to Ukrainian refugees coming to Kelowna.

As well, Penner has connected with employers to help find jobs for Ukrainian refugees.

“I was able to facilitate a job hiring fair with the Eldorado (Hotel). They have hired several people. I’m working with Bylands Nursery on job postings as well.”

Penner said she’s also partnered with Argus Hospitality Group to set up emergency housing.

It has been a busy few months for Penner since she started the Foundation. She takes inspiration from her son, who is embedded with Ukrainian forces and is helping to move men, women and children out of danger. Penner said she has a vision.

“The natural outcome of vision is passion, and when you have passion you naturally have drive.”

For more information about the Bravery Foundation and the organizations and programs it’s involved with, click here to visit its website.

