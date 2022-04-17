Kelowna garage fire deemed suspicious

Three engines, a rescue unit, and a command vehicle responded to a garage fire last night at Pandosy Street and Cadder Avenue.

Kelowna Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 10:30 p.m. April 16.

The department says the fire started on the exterior wall of the double detatched garage, spread up the wall, and caused structural damage to the roof and wall.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

KFD has deemed the fire suspicious and it will be investigated by Kelowna RCMP.

