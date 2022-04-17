Kelowna Capital News file photo

Kelowna Capital News file photo

Kelowna garage fire deemed suspicious

Kelowna RCMP are investigating

Three engines, a rescue unit, and a command vehicle responded to a garage fire last night at Pandosy Street and Cadder Avenue.

Kelowna Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 10:30 p.m. April 16.

The department says the fire started on the exterior wall of the double detatched garage, spread up the wall, and caused structural damage to the roof and wall.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

KFD has deemed the fire suspicious and it will be investigated by Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: Moms Stop the Harm Kelowna marking 6 years of the opioid crisis

READ MORE: Supreme Court affirms drug, firearm convictions despite police officer’s mistake

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownafirefighters

Previous story
School briefs: Kelowna trustee wants delay to Indigenous course grad credit
Next story
U.S. rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend, 2 dead

Just Posted

Kelowna Capital News file photo
Kelowna garage fire deemed suspicious

Eva Pölöskey, of Accent Chocolates on Main Street in Penticton, has been as busy as the Easter bunny hand crafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

James Wood and his mother (Submitted by Aleesha Wood)
‘Silent’ protest calls for alert system in Kelowna after tragic death of James Wood

A help wanted sign in the window of a Revelstoke business during the summer of 2021. Canada’s unemployment rate has now reached a record low. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
COLUMN: A good time for job seekers, but not for employers