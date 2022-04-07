Kelowna gas theft suspects were apprehended by police dog

A pair of men who were the subjects of a heavy police presence in the Black Mountain area on Wednesday morning were reportedly located by an RCMP Service Dog.

it was just before 4 a.m. on April 6 that Kelowna RCMP officers were called to a report of a gas theft on a construction site, loading up what appeared to be a moving van with barrels.

A release from the RCMP states that officers attempted to stop the van as it left the site, with the suspects then fleeing on foot into a wooded area.

“PDS dog Mysan and his handler tracked the suspects and located two of them who were both found hiding in the woods,” said Cpl. Garfield Henderson. “Both suspects were arrested by the PDS team.

“The two suspects sustained minor injuries and were treated at hospital. This was a job well-done this morning by Mysan and his handler, who joined the Kelowna Regional RCMP Police Dog Services team in May of 2021”.

A 35-year old man and a 39-year old man are facing possible charges of both flight from police and theft under $5,000. The investigation remains ongoing, with a third suspect allegedly having been involved.

