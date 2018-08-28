Parking at Kelowna General Hospital will be tighter than usual over the Labour Day weekend as maintenance work is done on the clinical academic campus parkade . —Image credit: Google Maps

Kelowna General Hospital parkade closed for repairs

Clinical campus parkade to close Aug 29 to Sept. 4

Interior Health says on-site parking at Kelowna General Hospital will be impacted this week due to maintenance repairs on one of its parkades.

The clinical academic campus parkade is scheduled for maintenance repairs and will be closed to all traffic from Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6 a.m.

During the temporary closure, visitors to the facility will be redirected to park in the Rose Avenue surface parking lot between the two parkades. A parking ambassador will be available to assist visitors and redirect traffic on Thursday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Interior health says it understands the closure may be an inconvenience and says it appreciates drivers patience and cooperation in using the temporary measures it has put in place.

