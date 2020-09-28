Kelowna General Hospital receives grant for new neo-natal ventilator

The TB Vets Charitable Foundation donated $50,000 for the ventilator

The Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) has a new neo-natal ventilator, thanks to a grant from the TB Vets Charitable Foundation.

TB Vets donated $50,000 for the Servo-n Neonatal Ventilator, which was created to help provide vulnerable newborns with the support they need while protecting the lungs, brain, and other developing organs.

The grant given to KGH was part of the $1 million in funding TB Vets provided to hospitals and first responders across B.C. communities.

In all, TB Vets was able to purchase and donate 14 ventilators, as well as other respiratory equipment over the last year.

“At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has put in perspective just how important and essential it is to have access to life-saving respiratory equipment, we are proud to have made such a significant contribution to the are of British Columbians,” TB Vets CEO Kandys Merola said.

“This is possible because of the generosity of TB Vets donors, including in particular through our Key Tag Program. Ten years ago, TB Vents went through a tough time, and we thought that we might have to close. But thanks to the support of our donors, we not only survived but have been able to increase our reach and to celebrate $1 million in donations this year.”

READ: Okanagan College names two new board members

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Charity and DonationsHospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland
Next story
RCMP seeking witnesses to fatal Peachland motorcycle crash on Highway 97

Just Posted

Known Kelowna Hells Angels associate to face trial in October

Colin Michael Bayley is set to stand trial next month for an alleged aggravated assault

RCMP seeking witnesses to fatal Peachland motorcycle crash on Highway 97

One person died following a motorcycle crash south of Peachland on Sunday afternoon

Penticton officer hit by stolen Kelowna car that was later torched

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in a crime spree that spans from Kelowna to Osoyoos

Bomb threat at Kelowna Winners confirmed false

RCMP say a criminal investigation into the matter is still ongoing

Kelowna General Hospital receives grant for new neo-natal ventilator

The TB Vets Charitable Foundation donated $50,000 for the ventilator

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

B.C. VOTES 2020: Echoes of HST in B.C. debate over sales tax

Cannabis, tobacco, luxury cars still taxed in B.C. Liberal plan

Shuswap BC SPCA launches spay/neuter program for low-income residents

Program available to low-income residents in the region

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

More victims possible in Okanagan assault case

Vernon police have a man in custody but feel there could be more victims in the case

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

She warned her son about toxic drugs, then he was dead

Donna Bridgman’s son died at the age of 38 in Vancouver

B.C. food and beverage producers set record sales in 2019

Farmed salmon again leads international exports

Okanagan community lifts up Indigenous food truck dream

BannockSlap Burgers and Indian Tacos opened for business on Labour Day weekend

Most Read