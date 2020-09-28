Kelowna General Hospital receives grant for new neo-natal ventilator

The Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) has a new neo-natal ventilator, thanks to a grant from the TB Vets Charitable Foundation.

TB Vets donated $50,000 for the Servo-n Neonatal Ventilator, which was created to help provide vulnerable newborns with the support they need while protecting the lungs, brain, and other developing organs.

The grant given to KGH was part of the $1 million in funding TB Vets provided to hospitals and first responders across B.C. communities.

In all, TB Vets was able to purchase and donate 14 ventilators, as well as other respiratory equipment over the last year.

“At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has put in perspective just how important and essential it is to have access to life-saving respiratory equipment, we are proud to have made such a significant contribution to the are of British Columbians,” TB Vets CEO Kandys Merola said.

“This is possible because of the generosity of TB Vets donors, including in particular through our Key Tag Program. Ten years ago, TB Vents went through a tough time, and we thought that we might have to close. But thanks to the support of our donors, we not only survived but have been able to increase our reach and to celebrate $1 million in donations this year.”

READ: Okanagan College names two new board members

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Charity and DonationsHospitals