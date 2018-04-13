Kelowna gets new farm fresh culinary market

The market will open this summer off of Harvey Avenue

A farm fresh market will soon be available in Kelowna.

The former Turner VW building off of Harvey Avenue has been transformed into the District Market, which will open its door this summer to become Kelowna’s newest mixed-use dining and farm-fresh culinary destination, according to an Al Stober Construction news release.

The project will provide a location for six retail tenants.

“With the District Market already 50 per cent leased and opening this summer, Landmark has shown its commitment to turning the area into a local food hub for culinary excellence and choice,” the release said.

