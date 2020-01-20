Kelowna getting smarter with Intelligent Cities Strategy

The city wants to use technology to improve the Kelowna and the lives of those who live within it

Kelowna is getting smarter.

Or at least it’s trying to, with its first-ever Intelligent City Strategy.

On Monday morning (Jan. 20), Kelowna city council reviewed the strategy, which builds upon Kelowna’s designation as a smart city and moves towards being an intelligent city.

While smart cities use technology, data and sensors to improve the way cities work, intelligent cities use technology to create better cities, improving the lives of those who spend time in them, the city explained in a news release.

“As a smart city, we have been able to improve efficiencies, reduce costs and improve departmental outcomes – something we should be very proud of,” said Andreas Boehm, the City of Kelowna’s intelligent cities manager. “That said, the city and community are facing increasingly complex issues that often require creative solutions born out of collaborative problem-solving and community partnerships. This is why we are planning the move from smart to intelligent.”

The Intelligent City Strategy embraces Infrastructure Canada’s Smart Cities Challenge goals of achieving outcomes for residents, empowering local innovation and forging new partnerships by working closely with stakeholders in the city and the community.

The strategy’s vision is to find ways to improve the lives of residents through access to online services, technological innovation and collaborative problem-solving, creating local solutions to local problems.

Following existing strategic direction from council priorities and Imagine Kelowna, as well as consultation with stakeholders, the city developed four principles to guide the strategy:

  • Collaborative – the city will look for ways to work with others, both across city departments and in the community, to meet collective challenges
  • Innovative – the city believes that embracing risk and being innovative can transform our city
  • Connected – the city will work to provide high-quality digital access and services to staff and the community anywhere, anytime
  • Responsible – the city will make sure that it only collects the information it needs and will protect the privacy of those it collects from

Some intelligent city initiatives are already underway, including the recently announced CCTV camera registry partnership with the Kelowna RCMP.

For more information about the Intelligent City Strategy, check out the interactive Intelligent City Strategy executive summary or visit kelowna.ca/intelligentcity.

READ MORE: Kelowna to implement CCTV registry to help RCMP access video surveillance

READ MORE: Three-tower development proposed for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna woman crowned fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history
Next story
Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Just Posted

Exhibit at Kelowna Art Gallery lets participants conduct their own symphony

The “Experiment in F# Minor” exhibit runs from January 18 to March 15

Kelowna woman crowned fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Kelowna getting smarter with Intelligent Cities Strategy

The city wants to use technology to improve the Kelowna and the lives of those who live within it

Arraignment hearing scheduled for ex-Kelowna RCMP officer

Brian Burkett faces seven counts of breach of trust from his time at the detachment

Lake Country piano students perform to save Australia’s koalas

Young musicians from Musically Inclined are holding an online benefit concert series until Feb. 16

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Suspect arrested in brazen North Okanagan armed robbery

Employee suffers minor injuries from incident during the middle of the day

Osoyoos RCMP officer charged with indecent act to have RCMP hearing held in-camera

Const. Ryan Fulcher of the Osoyoos RCMP is being investigated internally for an alleged indecent act

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

Snowy softball in Sicamous

The 2020 snowpitch tournament took place at Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.

Secondary dwellings in North Okanagan’s ALR not banned: Ministry

Provincial changes require additional approval for mobile, manufactured homes on farmland in RDNO

Investigation into highway barriers between Summerland and Peachland

Petition to install barriers garners nearly 15,000 signatures in just days

Queen Silver Star’s top royal talents revealed

Three candidates named finalists following talent showcase

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Most Read