Kelowna golf tournament donates to end world hunger

The second annual Swing to End World Hunger is April 28

A Kelowna golf tournament is taking a swing at world hunger for the second year in a row.

The Swing at World Hunger golf tournament will be held at Orchard Greens, April 28.

Last year raised more than $2,500 which the federal government matched 4:1, said secretary of the committee for the Canada Foodgrains Bank Ken Gillis. For every dollar raised by the CFGB, the Canadian government provides $4 in matching funds.

Founded in the 1980s, Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to help end global hunger.

“A bunch of farmers got together and saw the need throughout the world where there’s starvation going on, especially with kids, and they put in a field of grain, harvested the grain and then took the grain to these countries to feed the hungry,” said organizer Ken Gillis.

Nowadays, the grain is sold and the funds are donated to countries in need.

“That way, the money they take encourages their economy to grow and they buy locally,” said Gillis.

The cost for the 18-hole tournament and buffet lunch is $100 per person and includes a $40 tax receipt. There will also be a silent auction.

The goal of the committee is to maintain the tournament each year and send $45,000 yo $50,000 per year to the help the Canadian Food Grains Bank.

The tournament is the only golf fundraiser held for the Canadian Food Grains Bank in Canada and one of three fundraisers in B.C.

“Our first goal last year was $2,000, and we exceeded that. We expect something around the same line,” said Gillis.

Kelowna is a good location for a golf tournament fundraiser because its a tourist destination

As we’re in the Okanagan, we’re a tourism destination, we have some great golf courses… most of our committee has been on the prairies at one time.”

