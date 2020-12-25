Kelowna good news year in review – November 2020

Taking a look at some of the positive stories from November

Veteran’s dog tags reunited with family

Dog tags for J.K. Dalgliesh. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

With Remembrance Day events cancelled across the province, British Columbians had to honour veterans in different ways this year.

And one former Kelowna family was given the opportunity to remember their father, who served in World War II, in a unique way.

In August, a Kelowna man located a set of Royal Canadian Air Force dog tags near the intersection of Highway 33 and Dougall Road North.

After bringing the tags to the Kelowna RCMP, police began an effort to locate the officer. The name on the tags, J.K. Dalgliesh, didn’t result in any leads, so police reached out to the Kelowna War Museum for assistance.

A staff member along with the RCMP discovered that the name on the tags stood for John Kenneth, and his daughter was currently living in Calgary.

“The family doesn’t know how or when his dog tags were lost, but his daughter was delighted to have them returned to her,” the Kelowna RCMP stated at the time.

During their investigation, RCMP discovered that in World War II, J.K. Dalgliesh served with the Royal Canadian Airforce as a navigator on heavy bombers.

His career with the military continued after the war as a Squadron Leader and Training Command Legal Officer in Weyburn, Sask., through to 1961.

He and his family lived on an off in the Kelowna area, and he was buried there in 1981.

Kelowna school opens new outdoor space

A Kelowna teacher who spent the last three years fighting ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a fatal motor neuron disease was honoured by her colleagues and students in an exceptional way.

Isabel Alves-Vicente taught classes at Pearson Elementary for the past 23 years and this November a beautiful outdoor learning space was built in honour of her.

The new outdoor space was named Ms. V’s Outdoor Exploration Centre. Although unable attend the Nov. 6 opening of the space in person, Alves-Vicente appeared by video and was given a virtual tour.

