Kelowna good news year in review – November 2020

Taking a look at some of the positive stories from November

  • Dec. 25, 2020 6:00 p.m.
  • News

Veteran’s dog tags reunited with family

Dog tags for J.K. Dalgliesh. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

Dog tags for J.K. Dalgliesh. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

With Remembrance Day events cancelled across the province, British Columbians had to honour veterans in different ways this year.

And one former Kelowna family was given the opportunity to remember their father, who served in World War II, in a unique way.

In August, a Kelowna man located a set of Royal Canadian Air Force dog tags near the intersection of Highway 33 and Dougall Road North.

After bringing the tags to the Kelowna RCMP, police began an effort to locate the officer. The name on the tags, J.K. Dalgliesh, didn’t result in any leads, so police reached out to the Kelowna War Museum for assistance.

A staff member along with the RCMP discovered that the name on the tags stood for John Kenneth, and his daughter was currently living in Calgary.

“The family doesn’t know how or when his dog tags were lost, but his daughter was delighted to have them returned to her,” the Kelowna RCMP stated at the time.

During their investigation, RCMP discovered that in World War II, J.K. Dalgliesh served with the Royal Canadian Airforce as a navigator on heavy bombers.

His career with the military continued after the war as a Squadron Leader and Training Command Legal Officer in Weyburn, Sask., through to 1961.

He and his family lived on an off in the Kelowna area, and he was buried there in 1981.

•••

Kelowna school opens new outdoor space

Garden tribute

A Kelowna teacher who spent the last three years fighting ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a fatal motor neuron disease was honoured by her colleagues and students in an exceptional way.

Isabel Alves-Vicente taught classes at Pearson Elementary for the past 23 years and this November a beautiful outdoor learning space was built in honour of her.

The new outdoor space was named Ms. V’s Outdoor Exploration Centre. Although unable attend the Nov. 6 opening of the space in person, Alves-Vicente appeared by video and was given a virtual tour.

Year in Review

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snow to fall across Okanagan-Shuswap
Next story
Mixed feelings among Vernon pastors as COVID-19 restrictions curb religious services

Just Posted

One Okanagan man bought and delivered enough food for 10 Christmas dinners for families and individuals in need. (Bruce Shouldice photo)
Okanagan man makes a difference at Christmas

Columnist Carole Fawcett shines light on Good Samaritan

Snow for the Okanagan
Snow to fall across Okanagan-Shuswap

Expect up to 5 cm of snow across the valley on Dec. 25

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna
Kelowna restaurant gives away free Christmas dinners

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna will give away free dinner from 2 to 6 p.m.

Aaron Rempel went missing for three days. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s good news year in review – August 2020

A look at the good news of the day during the month of August

One Peak Creative has made a catapult that allows children to receive candy in a socially distanced fashion. (Onepeakcreative/Instagram photo)
Kelowna’s good news year in review – October 2020

A look at some of the postive news from the month of October

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

All Saints Anglican Church in Vernon was empty on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in line with restrictions on religious gatherings amid COVID-19. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Mixed feelings among Vernon pastors as COVID-19 restrictions curb religious services

It’s been a far from ordinary holiday season for those who practise relgious worship

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Gregory Byron donated blood for the 157th time on Christmas Eve, 2020. He has donated enough blood for over 470 life-saving transfusions over the last 50 years. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan man donates 14 bodies worth of blood in 50 years

Gregory Byron has been donating blood since he was 17-years old

Most Read