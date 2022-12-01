Kelowna Gospel Mission campaign brings in the big bucks

The week-long fundraiser has brought in $216,000

Kelowna Gospel Mission’s (KGM) Annual Christmas Match Campaign was a huge success.

“Three cheers for everyone who contributed to a successful Christmas campaign,” said Mike Morrison, resource development director. “It’s through a community coming together that we will move the needle on poverty in our city.”

The campaign provides funds to operate KGM programs that serve people facing the challenges of homelessness.

“On behalf of the entire Kelowna’s Gospel Mission organization, we are beyond grateful for the donor’s contributions, and because of you, this $216,000 match will transform lives and bring hope back to our community,” added Morrison.

With the Christmas match campaign goal now met, KGM has started its regular Christmas-giving campaign.

To make a donation visit the Kelowna Gospel Mission website, or mail PO Box 22087 Capri PO Kelowna, BC V1Y 9N9.

