Kelowna government workers to protest in Kelowna

For the second anniversary of the roll out of the federal government’s payroll system, federal public service workers are rallying to call on the government to take the concrete measures necessary to ensure they are paid correctly and on time.

Two years ago the Liberal government decided to implement the pay system introduced by the Conservatives, and those rallying Wednesday say they live in fear every day, wondering if they will be underpaid, overpaid, or not paid at all.

“Our members are angry, tired and frustrated. After two years, the government still doesn’t have a clear plan to pay us correctly and on time, every time.” said Jamey Mills, Public Service Alliance of Canada Regional Executive Vice President, in a press release. “And, to make matters worse, the government is slow and short-sighted on taking measures that can ease the hardship in the meantime.”

READ ALSO: TIM HORTONS SUBJECT OF PROTEST

Mills would like to see some immediate changes, such as dealing with an overpayment error for tens of thousands of workers.

“The government is asking our members to repay the gross amount, which means they are asking them to repay more money than they actually received and hope it all comes out in the wash when they file their taxes. This government has paid their employees incorrectly, and now they’re supposed to “loan” them money while they figure it out,” Mills said. ”

The union is also asking that the government a commit to permanently increasing the number of compensation advisors that run the pay system and provide damages to its employees for the hardships Phoenix has caused, including untold stress, and the time spent dealing with their pay problems.

“Every day our members working in the Okanagan continue to provide Canadians high quality service, despite an employer that cannot pay them correctly and on time, and in some cases at all. These three things are the least the government can do to help them.” says Mills.

The rally in Kelowna is one of many being held by federal government workers across the country on Feb.28.

Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: 471 Queensway Avenue, Kelowna

Speaker: Marc Brière, National President, Union of Taxation Employees

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.