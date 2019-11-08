The students had a tour of the detachment on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Kelowna RCMP detachment)

Kelowna grade nine students learn about life in RCMP

Local grade nine students toured Kelowna RCMP detachment on Wednesday as part of Take Our Kids to Work Day

An annual event is aiming to hire aspiring RCMP officers from the Kelowna community.

During the annual Take Our Kids to Work Day events that took place across the country on Wednesday, dozens of Grade 9 students had an opportunity to tour the Kelowna RCMP Detachment to see if a career in the force was right for them.

As part of the event, students posed as temporary RCMP employees and got exposure to potential career opportunities in the emergency response and forensic fields.

READ MORE: Students gain a new perspective from their parents

RCMP school resource officer Lesley Smith said the kids now have a better idea of what day-to-day activities in the various positions are like.

“The day’s activities brought police work to life and gave kids a sense of what’s possible with the RCMP,” said Lesley.

“Students were involved in active police scenarios which required the use of the police dog Services, Forensic Identification Unit, the Operations Communication Centre and many more RCMP Resources.”

According to Smith, most of the students at the event already had a connection with the RCMP, particularly since one of their relatives was currently working with the detachment.

Approximately 200,000 participated in the 25th annual Take Our Kids to Work Day event this year, according to The Learning Partnership.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers
Next story
Affordable housing project in Shuswap to be ready by winter 2020

Just Posted

Kelowna grade nine students learn about life in RCMP

Local grade nine students toured Kelowna RCMP detachment on Wednesday as part of Take Our Kids to Work Day

Kelowna students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Bounce-back game needed as Rockets set to host Medicine Hat

It’s the only game of the regular season the two teams will meet

Large crowd gathers to remember Westbank First Nation veterans

More than hundred people attended a WFN ceremony today to honour Indigenous veterans

Rutland Senior Secondary celebrates Indigenous veterans

Students put together an immersive experience for fellow students

Affordable housing project in Shuswap to be ready by winter 2020

Building for homeless on same site in Salmon Arm expected to be finished by fall 2021

Summerland Credit Union funds eight Remembrance banners

Banner project honours Summerland’s fallen soldiers

Summerland pageant to open to male candidates

The sole male candidate is Sage Stewart, Mr. Dental Centre

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Okanagan Film Commission seeks more funding for 2020

Film industry brought $32M to Okanagan economy last year

Meet the new team at Greater Vernon Museum and Archives

The museum has a brand new curator and program coordinator, and has welcomed back familiar faces

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Penticton resident shares local veteran’s stories

Penticton resident Dave Snyder has gathered over 130 stories from veterans in the region

Most Read