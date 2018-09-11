The Kelowna Greyhound station is for sale for $6 million. —Image: contributed

Kelowna Greyhound bus station up for sale

Asking price for building on two-acre site is $6 million

Want to buy a bus station?

If you have $6 million, you can buy the Greyhound station in Kelowna, as well as the two-acres of land it sits on at the corner of Leckie Drive and Enterprise Way.

With Greyhound announcing earlier this year that it is ceasing bus operations in Western Canada at the end of October—with the exception of the Seattle to Vancouver route—the Kelowna bus station has now been listed for sale.

According to information released by HM Commercial Group, which is handling the sale, says the property provides the opportunity for a centrally located income-producing building with “upside” potential through redevelopment or densification.

The property will likely be redeveloped by a buyer.

The site is less than a block away from Highway 97, adjacent to the Best Western Hotel and located near several other hotels. It is located in a commercial area that includes nearby Orchard Park Shopping Centre and Orchard Plaza, as well the Central Park retail area, several big-box stores, restaurants and businesses.

HM Commercial says Greyhound will vacate the 9,228-square-foot building before the end of the year.

Most Read