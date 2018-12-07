Kelowna grocery stores launch holiday food drive

Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna is part of a holiday food drive to help the Central Okanagan and Lake Country food banks. —Image: Google Maps

For many Canadians, it’s easy to picture a holiday feast: platters generously heaping with delicious food and all the fixings.

But for Canada’s 800,000 monthly food bank users, holiday dinners are not the same.

That’s why Real Canadian Superstore and Your Independent Grocer have teamed up with Central Okanagan Community Foodbank Society and Lake Country Food Bank for their holiday food drive, running until Dec. 24.

This year, the stores are reminding shoppers that even a small donation is all it takes to help other enjoy a special holiday dinner.

“We know that sometimes there’s a big difference between dinner at our own house and what’s on the table just down the street,” said Troy Tchir, manager of the Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna.

“This year we want to inspire people in Kelowna to make meaningful donations of funds and food to our local food banks so we can help bridge the gap between neighbours and make sure everyone has a happy holiday and nutritious food throughout the winter months.”

In B.C., close to 100,000 people are assisted by food banks every month, and one out of every three users children. Close to 5,000 babies under the age of two receive help from the food bank each month and for seniors, that number doubles (10,000).

The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank feeds between 3,000 and 4,000 people a month in Kelowna and West Kelowna, 35 per cent whom are aged 15 and younger. It says 12 per cent of its clients are seniors. It provides food to more than 40 non-profit organizations throughout the Okanagan.

“This is a critical time of year to reach out for donations, as the generosity inspired by the holiday season can significantly help to stock our shelves,” said Laura Lansink, executive director of Food Banks BC. The support of Loblaw stores (owners of Real Canadian Superstores) and their customers will be a tremendous help to us as we assist low income residents to provide their families with healthy nutrition this winter.”

This year Real Canadian Superstore and Your Independent Grocer are calling for donations of nutritious nonperishable food items – think of healthy items you would choose to feed your own family. The food bank is in special need of hearty, healthy food items and is also grateful for all monetary donations as each dollar donated results in three full nutritious meals.

To donate, place food items in the special food drive bins located in the stores or make a monetary donation at the checkout.

