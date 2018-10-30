Kelowna group changes name that includes women in its campaign

100 Men Who Give a Damn have changed their name to heroes

Men and women are both giving a damn about local non-profits.

The 100 Men Who Give a Damn are very excited to announce that their group is no more. They have officially recreated the group into the new 100 Heroes Who Give a Damn and the doors are now open to all, according to the organization’s news release.

In the past three years and over the course of 12 events, the group has raised over $200,000 for local charities and non-profit organizations. 100 per cent of the money raised goes directly to local charities and is used to fund worthwhile causes in the community.

But they felt that the time was right for something new and something much bigger than before.

Group co-founder Brett Millard said it’s more than just a rename.

READ MORE: 100 men, more in charity

“All these things have a typical lifespan and if we want to continue what we’re doing for a few more years but that’ll be it. Everybody had a vision of it being made into something bigger. It’s been great we’ve raised $200,000 in the community, but why not way 500,000 or a $1 million?”

He said the group decided to expand its reach.

The inaugural 100 Heroes Who Give a Damn event is being hosted by the Kelowna Yacht Club and will take place on Tuesday, Nov 6. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the event itself will run from 6 to 7 p.m.

The event format will remain the same – they will have three local charity or non-profit groups attend and do a five minute pitch on what they would use the money for if chosen. After the three pitches, all Heroes present will vote on the cause they want to support and the one with the most votes takes home the money.

READ MORE: Men’s group hands out another $10,000+ to community

The hope is that at least 300 people attend, raising $30,000 for a local organization, Millard said.

Each event is planned by a dedicated group of 10-12 volunteers dubbed the “non-organizing committee” and anything needed to run the event is attained by donation.

Anyone looking to check out the event is encouraged to signup at www.100heroeskelowna.com/join.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.