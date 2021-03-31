Kelowna group makes it possible to buy a drink for a hospitality worker

Local mixologists start fundraiser to show hospitality workers some love during trying times

A new set of restrictions limiting indoor dining in B.C. has some hospitality workers worried. However, a Kelowna group has started a fundraiser to show them some love during these trying times.

Born To Shake, made up of two Kelowna bartenders and cocktail experts, have launched a new campaign that allows for you to turn the tables, and buy a hospitality worker a drink.

“Our poor industry has been bombarded with one hurdle after another for over one year now, and the most recent restriction we’ve been slapped with is truly just the salt in this deep and open wound,” said Born To Shake in a post on Instagram.

“We want to help boost our hospitality’s spirits… No judgments, we could all use a stiff one right about now.”

On their website, for $10, you can purchase a stiff drink for a hospitality worker or restaurant owner. Born To Shake will then take this donation and purchase a $10 gift card from your chosen local business, and match it randomly with a hospitality worker.

Hospitality workers interested in participating are asked to sign up on the same website.

To visit their website, click here, or visit Borntoshake.ca/collections/buy-your-hospitality-worker-a-drink-ffs.

