Photo courtesy of Landon Hemmes Photography.

Kelowna has high compliance when it comes to physical distancing in public

The city received an average of 15 calls a day complaining people don’t distance

Kelowna residents are taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, according to the city’s safety director Darren Caul.

In the last nine days, Caul said the city has received an average of 15 calls a day from residents complaining about others not distancing enough when out on city parks and walkways. The number may change in the next few days, he said, as this is the first week that the city’s bylaw department will be handling all non-compliance calls related to COVID-19.

Caul added they also receive calls from residents asking if businesses should or should not be operating, and others call to complain that some businesses are not promoting physical distancing.

He said in a city of 140,000 people, 15 complaints a day suggests people and businesses, for the most part, are doing their share to help flatten the curve.

“It suggests a high compliance rate and that our residents are taking the situation seriously,” he said.

Caul added the city’s bylaw officers act to educate the public, not to fine them.

“The request of the province is for bylaw services to be first and foremost educating those they come upon that are the subject of the complaint or who they come across on their daily duties who are not maintaining physical distance,” he said.

He added if educating residents doesn’t get the necessary compliance, bylaw officers can issue a verbal warning.

“But ultimately, continued non-compliance will be reported to the local health authority for follow up and enforcement action.”

“At this point, our focus is on education and that typically enables us to get to compliance. But if we see continued non-compliance however, we will be working with the provincial health authority and they will take the enforcement action.”

READ: Service reductions coming to Kelowna Regional Transit due to COVID-19

READ: COVID-19: Interior Health orders closure of all fitness centres until May 30

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna restaurants support community during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Positivity rocks! Golden resident brings positivity to community through painted rocks.

Brandi Romano hand crafts the rocks with her kids as a distraction from COVID-19

BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

This is B.C.’s first community outbreak at a corrections facility

Kelowna has high compliance when it comes to physical distancing in public

The city received an average of 15 calls a day complaining people don’t distance

Kelowna restaurants support community during COVID-19 pandemic

Many Kelowna restaurants have created initiatives to both drive business and give back to community

Two planes come into close contact above Kelowna

The incident occurred between a WestJet flight and a private plane back in 2019

Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

The virus has now infected more than 10,000 Canadians and cost 130 their lives

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Celebrate Easter in a ‘safe way,’ B.C.’s top doctor urges as province records 6 new deaths

Province has hit a total of 31 deaths

B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others

Practising physical distancing, frequent hand washing and resisting touching your face are proven methods

Dogs are property, not kids, judge tells former Salmon Arm couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C.’s senior home staff measures show results in COVID-19 battle

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order restricts care aides to one facility

Three stabbings in one night in Kamloops

At least one of the stabbings is connected to the local drug trade

In photos: Kelowna photographer captures city without crowds

Self-isolation and closure of non-essential businesses during COVID-19 clears streets and sidewalks

Surprise parade makes Shuswap boy’s 10th birthday less isolated

Friends and strangers alike help Declan Toner celebrate his “best birthday ever”

Most Read