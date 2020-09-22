Kelowna haunted house to transition to parade-style format amid COVID-19

The Grenfell Road Haunted Parade will take place on Oct. 30 and 31 in Kelowna

A volunteer stands with a bloody chainsaw during the annual haunted house event at 945 Grenfell Road. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

The creators of Kelowna’s Grenfell Road Haunted House have organized a haunted walk in an effort to maintain Halloween spirit and give back to the community amid COVID-19.

For the past four years, creator Paul Coxe and friends have been making a name for the haunted house located at 945 Grenfell Road in Kelowna. In addition to scaring kids out of their wits, organizers have used the event to fundraise for the local food bank, raising over $15,000 in funds and food last year alone.

This year, due to the pandemic, organizers decided to move the festivities to the streets in the form of a parade in an effort to ensure public safety.

“Having over 5000 people go through (the haunted house) last year would be too hard to manage this year and keep people socially safe,” said Clarence Johnson, media liaison with the Grenfell Road Haunted House.

“Our current plan is to take some of the haunted house to the street.”

Johnson said the current plan is to decorate some vehicles and trailers with Halloween decorations and travel through local neighbourhoods. The parade will also act as a fundraiser for the charity of choice ‘Mamas for Mamas’ located in Kelowna.

“We encourage people to come out and watch the parade as we go through their neighbourhoods and make a donation,” said Johnson.

Organizers will be collecting cash and food items as throughout the routes. All participants and vehicles will have proper identification.

The parade locations are as followed (parade routes will be determined and announced soon):

Friday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. – Kettle Valley and Lower Mission area

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Central Kelowna area and Bernard Avenue

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. – Glenmore area

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. – Rutland area

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

