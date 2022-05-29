Kelowna high-rise fire accidental

An early morning fire at a high-rise apartment building on St. Paul Street appears to be accidental according to Kelowna Fire Department.

Crews responded around 3 a.m. to an alarm in the 1400-block of St. Paul Street.

Crews located smoke of the ninth floor and found a fire in one of the units.

The fire was contained to the unit, but water from a sprinkler head activation and firefighting efforts affected other units.

A total of three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit, a safety unit, and command vehicle responded with 16 fire personnel. RCMP, BCAS, and Fortis were also on scene.

All occupants of the building were evacuated without injury.

Kelowna Fire continues to investigate.

