Kelowna high school confirms COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health (IH) has reported another exposure event at a Kelowna high school.

On Feb. 9, IH confirmed there was a COVID-19 exposure at École Kelowna Secondary School. The health authority said the individual is now self-isolating at home and has access to local public health teams.

IH will be following up with anyone who may have been potentially exposed to the virus.

The Central Okanagan School District is reminding staff and students to stay home if they are unwell or are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

