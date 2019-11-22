Volunteers at the Central Okanagan Food Bank get Christmas hampers ready for the holidays. (Photo: Carli Berry/Capital News)

Kelowna high school hosts turkey drive to support Central Okanagan Food Bank

Immaculata high school students look to fill 200 Christmas food hampers on Nov. 25

A Kelowna high school is kicking the holiday season into high gear.

Immaculata secondary students are showing support for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank with a festive turkey drive which will go to fill an estimated 2000 Christmas food hampers that are needed at the food bank this year.

“One of the primary goals of Immaculata High School is to foster social awareness and a commitment to community service in our students,” said principal Rob Plaxton.

“We are proud to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank during the lead up to the Christmas season and to help local families who are in need.”

READ MORE: Sponsors needed to help Kelowna families this season

READ MORE: Kelowna autism program to end due to lack of funding

Immaculata students will host the drive on campus on Nov. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m at 1493 KLO Road.

Cash donations will also be accepted and will be used to purchase more turkeys as students hope to collect their goal of 150 turkeys to support the food bank.

“The kindhearted support shown to our clients by Immaculata by way of the turkey drive is amazing,” said the food bank’s Tamie Williams.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who is organizing the event and to all who will donate. This important event will help those who need it most, and we hope the community rallies to make it a wonderful success.”

In celebration of the drive, donors will receive entry ballots to win a ticket package to the Rocky Mountain Christmas Show with every turkey or $20 cash donation.

For more information contact the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank at 250-763-7161.

