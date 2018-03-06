Kelowna highrise construction begins today

Construction on downtown highrise gets underway today

Construction for the newest addition to the Bernard District will get underway today.

Mission Group, one of Kelowna’s premier home builders, will have a ground-breaking ceremony for ELLA, its 20-storey tower with 116 condominium homes located on the corner of Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue, this morning.

RELATED: ELLA BUILDING GETS GO-AHEAD

“ELLA is situated in the Bernard District, an area the City of Kelowna has invested $14 million in revitalization projects,” according to the press release. “The engaging neighbourhood means residents will have a truly urban living experience, while still being a short walk to Kelowna’s popular beach and lake activities.”

Mission Group has invited Mayor Colin Basran and local businesses from the Bernard District to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony.

