Kelowna highrise construction begins today

Construction for the newest addition to the Bernard District will get underway today.

Mission Group, one of Kelowna’s premier home builders, will have a ground-breaking ceremony for ELLA, its 20-storey tower with 116 condominium homes located on the corner of Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue, this morning.

RELATED: ELLA BUILDING GETS GO-AHEAD

“ELLA is situated in the Bernard District, an area the City of Kelowna has invested $14 million in revitalization projects,” according to the press release. “The engaging neighbourhood means residents will have a truly urban living experience, while still being a short walk to Kelowna’s popular beach and lake activities.”

Mission Group has invited Mayor Colin Basran and local businesses from the Bernard District to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony.